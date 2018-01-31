Federal Representative Weighs in On Provincial Scandal

A local politician has put down his two cents on the fallout over allegations against Patrick Brown. Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte MP Alex Nuttall, via Twitter, said he’s been told by his constituents that this was an “inside job” and called out the “Toronto Elite” for ignoring the wishes of its members. Nuttall says the Ontario caucus is trying to subvert the democratic process by appointing a new leader without consulting with party members. Vic Fedeli was last week appointed Interim party leader in the wake of Brown’s resignation, while the PC caucus has set March 24th as the latest possible date its members will vote on a new leader. Nuttall went on to say the party is attempting to expel thousands of members based on race and religion. Interim Leader Fedeli has ordered a review of its membership however; As party leader, Brown boasted in October that he was able to swell party membership from 10,000 up to over 127,000. That number had since grown to 200,000 members, and Fedeli has stated he wants to verify the names and addresses of all those members. Nuttall also said during his video statement that he will not seek Provincial Party Leadership.