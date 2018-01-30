Fedeli To Yield Leadership

The Ontario PC party’s interim leader will remain just that… interim. Vic Fedeli announced today he will not seek to be permanent party leader, holding the position instead until a suitable replacement is found. “It has been a chaotic time for our party, and a steady hand is needed at the helm.” says Fedeli. “We have learned our party is in much worse shape than we knew. Fixing this will be a massive undertaking. But it is essential, if we are to win the next election. I have always believed that we must put team, before self. It is time to put the party and the province ahead of any one person’s ambition.” Fedeli was named interim leader last week, following allegations made against former party leader and current Simcoe North MPP Patrick Brown. A leadership vote will take place March 24th.