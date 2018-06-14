Father’s Day Gifts Only a Dad Would Love
Nope, this is not a joke. Just in time for Father's Day...
So Dad say’s he doesn’t want anything for Father’s Day? Well if he won’t help you, I will.
FridaBalls
- FridaBalls underwear aims to prevent the pain that comes from a swift elbow or foot from flailing kids. Ideal for those toddlers who’re the perfect height to unintentionally drop Dad to one knee with an accidental blow to the jewels.
- The world’s first kid-proof underwear is available for pre-order for $28.
Toilet Golf Putter Practice
- Available through Amazon for only $16.99
- Take it from this Dad, this will be a hit.
- Tip: Don’t share Dad’s putter.
Cell Phone Clips
- To officially attain “Dad Status” your pop’s must have his cell fastened to his pants.
- Us Dad’s want convenience, plus you can whip out your phone quicker than Wyatt Earp in the wild west.
- Prices start at $10
The Most Popular Dad Shoe
- Why do Dad’s all wear this shoe? Because it goes with anything
- Dad can pull these off with dress pants, jeans, shorts and track pants
- This gift is a win
Dad License Plate Holder
- Sure, you could get him a Super Dad t-shirt but you can’t attach that to pop’s car
- Your Dad washes his car even when it’s clean, which is why he’ll proudly display this plate holder
- Less than $20 and shopping is done