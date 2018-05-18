Fatalities Reported Following Texas School Shooting
Suspect In Custody
Reports of fatalities coming in after a school shooting in Texas. Reports have it someone walked into a classroom in a Santa Fe school and fired several shots. The local Sheriff’s office is reported eight to ten fatalities, most of them students.
Student tearfully recounts escaping deadly shooting at Texas high school.
“I shouldn’t be going through this. It’s my school. This is my daily life.” https://t.co/ja4ueWucO3 pic.twitter.com/OQMEIcNVu7
— ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018
One man is in custody, along with a second person of interest. Both are reportedly students of the school.
Explosive devices have been located at the site of the Santa Fe Texas high school shooting and surrounding area, police say. https://t.co/jWwD3Imw8q pic.twitter.com/bNxhxxhev6
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 18, 2018