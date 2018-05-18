Fatalities Reported Following Texas School Shooting

Reports of fatalities coming in after a school shooting in Texas. Reports have it someone walked into a classroom in a Santa Fe school and fired several shots. The local Sheriff’s office is reported eight to ten fatalities, most of them students.

Student tearfully recounts escaping deadly shooting at Texas high school. “I shouldn’t be going through this. It’s my school. This is my daily life.” https://t.co/ja4ueWucO3 pic.twitter.com/OQMEIcNVu7 — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018



One man is in custody, along with a second person of interest. Both are reportedly students of the school.