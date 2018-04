A 44 year old Omemee man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Kawartha Lakes. Emergency personnel, including the OPP, responded to the scene on Sturgeon Road around 7:00 Saturday night. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle. Sturgeon Road between King’s Wharf Road and Four Points Road was closed for several hours and reopened shortly after 1:00 Sunday morning. The investigation is continuing.