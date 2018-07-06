Fatal Collision In Alliston

One man is dead following a head on crash in Alliston. The collision on highway 89 near Dean Ave. on the western edge of Alliston happened just after 6:00 last evening.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 89 between Concession 7 and County Rd 50 #Alliston – Road CLOSED following collision, #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^lm pic.twitter.com/2PwsK5ZQcn — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) July 5, 2018



One person required extrication from first responders and was rushed to hospital where he later died. Five others were injured in the crash. OPP are asking any witnesses to the collision get in touch with Nottawasaga OPP detachment.