Fast Food Apps Might Be Convenient, But Unhealthy In The Long Term

Have you made use of a fast food delivery app yet? There’s plenty on the market, from individual fast food joints like McDonald’s, to catch-all restaurant delivery services like Skip The Dishes. All give ready, convenient access to a bevy of fast food options. But what about the impact to your health as a result? Jody Dawson, Registered Dietitian with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says, when you order junk food, you’re missing out on a few vital ingredients.

Dawson adds there isn’t any threshold at which it can be said you’re eating too much fast food however.

And if it’s a question of cost, that you think fast food is easier on your pocketbook, think again.

