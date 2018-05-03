Fans Wed at Foo Fighters Concert

One thing’s for sure, you never know what’s going to happen at a Foo Fighter’s concert. Whether it’s fans dressed in Kiss makeup coming on-stage and shredding a guitar with the band, to special celebrity performers like Billy Idol and John Travolta who have recently been pulled up on stage by the band. Imagine the story Belinda Marie Ramos and Tony Rosales will have to tell of the Foo Fighter’s being the band that performed at their wedding. Well, kinda.

The couple got married during a Foo Fighters concert in Dallas Texas while the band was performing. You can see footage of the nuptials in the video below.

The wedding just adds to a list of growing great moments from the band’s latest tour. The Foo Fighter’s bring their Concrete and Gold Tour to Toronto’s Roger’s Centre for a show July 12th.