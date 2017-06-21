Fans Not Happy with New Nashville Predators Jerseys

Adidas is taking over all NHL jerseys from Reebok this season and some fans are not happy with the new jersey designs. Especially the fan of the Nashville Predators, who are still recovering from their heartbreaking defeat and the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

I didn’t think the NHL could make Nashville’s jerseys any uglier. But here we are. pic.twitter.com/yxsw5waawX — Mary Gates (@marymaeg) June 20, 2017

Nashville Predators just unveiled their new jersey design for the 2017-18 season 😂 pic.twitter.com/mQEkpOuvoN — Benstonium (@Benstonium) June 20, 2017

All 31 Adidas NHL jerseys and Draft Hats have been revealed, what do you think?

