Fans Not Happy with New Nashville Predators Jerseys

Do you blame them?

By Funny, Sports

Adidas is taking over all NHL jerseys from Reebok this season and some fans are not happy with the new jersey designs. Especially the fan of the Nashville Predators, who are still recovering from their heartbreaking defeat and the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 

 

 

All 31 Adidas NHL jerseys and Draft Hats have been revealed, what do you think?

CC Image Courtesy of Robert Claypool via Flickr

