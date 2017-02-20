Family Day – What’s Open and Closed
Family Day is a provincial holiday. As such, federal government offices are open and it’s business as usual at Canada Post.
CLOSED:
- Municipal and provincial government offices
- Schools
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores (Some agency stores will open normal hours of business)
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
- Orillia Square Mall
OPEN:
Some Drug Stores: Click below for store locations and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below for store locations and hours:
Some Craft Brewers: Click here for locations and hours
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
- Convenience stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
- Canada Post – delivery is business as usual, while those pharmacies that operate post offices and choose to close on Family Day will be inaccessible. Stand-alone Post Offices will be open for business.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- Simcoe County – It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
- Barrie There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late
- Orillia There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Barrie – Sunday schedule
- Orillia – None
- Collingwood – Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link running as usual
- Midland/Penetanguishene – None
- Bradford – None
- GO Transit – Saturday schedule
FAMILY DAY EVENTS
- Barrie – Family Day Winter Adventure; Family Day at the MacLaren; Free Public Skate
- Bracebridge – Family Fun Day
- Collingwood – Family Jam
- New Tecumseth – Family Day Fun In Tottenham
- Penetanguishene – Skate Trail at Discovery Harbour (weather permitting)
- YMCA – click here for details