Family Day is a provincial holiday. As such, federal government offices are open and it’s business as usual at Canada Post.

CLOSED:

Municipal and provincial government offices

Schools

Banks

Beer stores

Liquor stores (Some agency stores will open normal hours of business)

MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below

below SOME drug stores: see OPEN below

below Georgian Mall

Bayfield Mall

Kozlov Centre

Orillia Square Mall

OPEN:

Some Drug Stores: Click below for store locations and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below for store locations and hours:

Some Craft Brewers: Click here for locations and hours

Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm

Convenience stores

Some gas stations

Slots at Georgian Downs

Casino Rama

Canada Post – delivery is business as usual, while those pharmacies that operate post offices and choose to close on Family Day will be inaccessible. Stand-alone Post Offices will be open for business.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Simcoe County – It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County

– It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County Barrie There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late

There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late Orillia There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Barrie – Sunday schedule

– Sunday schedule Orillia – None

– None Collingwood – Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link running as usual

– Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link running as usual Midland/Penetanguishene – None

– None Bradford – None

– None GO Transit – Saturday schedule

FAMILY DAY EVENTS