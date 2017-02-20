Family Day – What’s Open and Closed

Family Day is a provincial holiday. As such, federal government offices are open and it’s business as usual at Canada Post.

CLOSED:

  • Municipal and provincial government offices
  • Schools
  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores (Some agency stores will open normal hours of business)
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
  • Orillia Square Mall

OPEN:
Some Drug Stores: Click below for store locations and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below for store locations and hours:

Some Craft Brewers: Click here for locations and hours

  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
  • Convenience stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
  • Canada Post – delivery is business as usual, while those pharmacies that operate post offices and choose to close on Family Day will be inaccessible. Stand-alone Post Offices will be open for business.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

  • Simcoe County – It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
  • Barrie There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late
  • Orillia There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late

PUBLIC TRANSIT

  • Barrie – Sunday schedule
  • Orillia – None
  • Collingwood – Colltrans, the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link running as usual
  • Midland/Penetanguishene – None
  • Bradford – None
  • GO Transit – Saturday schedule

FAMILY DAY EVENTS

 