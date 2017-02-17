We didn’t always have a three-day holiday weekend in February in Ontario. We used to go all the way from Christmas to Easter over the winter before getting a long weekend. It wasn’t until 2007, when Dalton McGuinty made it a campaign promise that if he were to be re-elected as Premiere of the Province, he would created a provincial holiday in February. That following third weekend of February in 2008 became our first Family Day long weekend.

There’s tons of events to take in with the family around our part of Central Ontario this weekend, including the big Simcoe County Home Builder Association 11th annual Ice Fishing Tournament on Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie offering up $50,000 in prizes to be won. 100’s of the world’s best snowmobile snowcross race teams are racing this weekend at Georgian Downs in Innisfil for the Royal Distributing Cup! There’s excellent skiing, snowboarding conditions being reported at all of our Central Ontario ski resorts.

Winter Carnivals are taking place in may communities. The annual Lake Simcoe Fish Fishing Derby runs in Keswick and on Family Day Monday, the Barrie Ball Hockey Club is offering free Family Day hockey at their facility on holiday Monday.

There’s tons of things happening all over the region this Family Day weekend.

Get out and ENJOY!