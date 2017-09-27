More than 3-thousand families, nearly 6-thousand children and 300 seniors have relied on the Barrie Food Bank this year – 984 of them for the first time. The Fall Food Drive begins today and runs through October. Barrie Food Bank Executive Director Peter Sundborg hoping to collect 150-thousand pounds of food and $100,000 to help these individuals and families get through to the end of the year.

Most Needed Foods: Peanut butter, canned fruit and vegetables, can tuna and luncheon meats, pasta and pasta sauce, juice, juice boxes, baby food, diapers size 5 & 6, jam & honey, school snacks, rice, condiments, breakfast cereal, oatmeal, mayonnaise, flour and toiletries.

Drop Off Points: Any local grocery store including Zehrs, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Foodland Stroud, Food Basics, Freshco, Costco, the Wholesale Club and No Frills or at the Barrie Food Bank, 42 Anne St South Unit 2, behind Pioneer Family Pools, Monday to Friday 8:30am to 4:00pm and Saturdays October 7th and 14th from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

Financial Donations: Greatly appreciated and can be mailed to Barrie Food Bank, P.O. Box 145, Barrie, Ontario, L4M 4S9, or deliver to 42 Anne St South Unit 2. On-line donations can be made at www.barriefoodbank.org. Tax receipts are provided.