#FakeHistoryFromCanada Trending on Twitter

"One hundred years ago today Canada decided "eh" would be the sound the question mark makes."

By Funny

The hashtag was started by a Canadian online news satire site The Beaverton to celebrate the release of their new book. It was a top-trending topic in Canada last night.

Canadians were invited to use the hashtag and we totally did! It’s pretty awesome that we can make fun of ourselves.

Check out some of the top tweets here:

What would you add?

