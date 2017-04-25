Fake Name Leads To A Few Extra Charges

They say a driver tried to pull a fast one, but fessed up in the end. Barrie Police pulled a vehicle over on Friday, over claims the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Police say the man didn’t have any ID, but gave police his name and was handed a fistful of traffic tickets in return. Investigators say it was later discovered the name he gave wasn’t his, but police were able to figure out who it was and give the man a call. The 28-year-old Barrie man was convinced to turn himself in to face a few traffic tickets with the right name, along with a few charges including Driving Under Suspension.