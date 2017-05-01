Fake Fitness Experts Troll Local News Station, Get Sued

Chop & Steele are a pair of comedians who convinced multiple local news morning shows to book them as fitness experts. One station owner didn’t think they were funny and is suing for fraud, copyright infringement, and conspiracy to commit a wrongful activity.

In November Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher appeared as a “strongman duo” named Chop and Steele on the morning show “Hello Wisconsin”.

They offered up a variety of fitness tips including:

Tennis Racket Sword Fights

Straw Basket Stomping

Check out their morning show appearance highlight reel here:

The duo say if the shows had done research, they would have known it was a sham.