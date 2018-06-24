Extra Floor Could Be Added To Little Avenue Building

When a Little Ave. apartment building is repaired after a fire a few months ago, it may look a little taller. Coming up at Barrie City Hall Monday night, debate about a loan agreement to the Barrie Municipal Non-profit Housing Corporation with funds expected to pay for a fourth floor to be added to the building at 100 Little. This would provide 11 additional affordable housing units to a city in desperate need of them. The city is to debate an interest free loan of $75,000 to the Housing corp, to be paid back over four years.