Listen Live

Expired Marine Flare Drop off This Weekend

Only opportunity to get rid of them safely this summer

By News

There’s an expired marine flare drop off happening on Saturday. Reg Shortt with Barrie Power and Sail Squadron says while the expired flares may still work, once their four-year shelf-life is up, you don’t want to take any chances…

You can drop off of expired flares – any dated 2013 or earlier – at Lefroy Harbour Resort between 9 and 4 on Saturday.

Listen below for more with Reg Shortt on this program…

Related posts

Sailing, Sailing: Boat Show Returns To Barrie This Weekend

Bad Case of the Sniffles? Maybe You’re An X-man!

Rental Housing Scam Makes an Appearance In Barrie

Police Say Rangefinder Thief Was Caught on Camera

Provincial Police Kick off Operation Corridor

Barrie Police Finish What Concerned Citizens Started

Gord Downie, The Hip To Receive Order Of Canada

Pool Safety A Priority In Bradford West Gwillimbury

Breach of Trust Charges Levied Against Two OPP Officers