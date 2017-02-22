Expanded Orillia Neonatal Unit Open For Business

They cut the ribbon on a vital hospital expansion in Orillia this morning. The newly renovated Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Paediatrics/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit opened for business today, doubling the size of the facility, with new equipment including incubators and cardiac monitors. The hospital’s Chief of Paedatric Medicine, Doctor Michelle Gordon says this isn’t just good news for Orillia either.

The $2.7 million dollar project was fully funded from the community-supported Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Foundation , while fundraisers continue to work towards closing a $200,000 gap.