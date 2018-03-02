Exclusive Interview with Prime Minister Trudeau
Trudeau Talks Pay Equity, Pharmacare, Deficit, First Nations Drinking Water, United States Policy, and Brett Glover's Beard
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop by Barrie today, to discuss the budget. Trudeau was at the Barrie campus of Georgian College to hold a roundtable discussion with select students, specifically regarding the measures within the budget to address gender pay equity in Canada. Following that and a brief photo op with students, Trudeau joined our own Brett Glover for an exclusive interview, to talk about the budget and more importantly, Brett’s beard.