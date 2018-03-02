Listen Live

Exclusive Interview with Prime Minister Trudeau

Trudeau Talks Pay Equity, Pharmacare, Deficit, First Nations Drinking Water, United States Policy, and Brett Glover's Beard

By News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop by Barrie today, to discuss the budget. Trudeau was at the Barrie campus of Georgian College to hold a roundtable discussion with select students, specifically regarding the measures within the budget to address gender pay equity in Canada. Following that and a brief photo op with students, Trudeau joined our own Brett Glover for an exclusive interview, to talk about the budget and more importantly, Brett’s beard.

