Everything The Recreational Pot Smoker Needs To Know About Canada’s Upcoming Legalization

On Thursday, June 21, Canada put the wheels in motion to end its ban on marijuana. But with the passing of Bill C-45, The Cannabis Act, it doesn’t mean you can actually smoke whenever, wherever. The sale of cannabis for non-medical purposes will remain prohibited until The Cannabis Act is officially brought into force, on October 17, 2018. But in the mean time, here’s what you need to know:

WHAT EXACTLY DOES THE LAW ALLOW?

According to the government of Canada’s website, the law has some specific regulations:

– Purchase fresh or dried cannabis, cannabis oil, plants and seeds for cultivation from either a provincially or territorially regulated retailer, or where this option is not available, directly from a federally licensed producer;

– Possess up to 30 grams of dried legal cannabis or equivalent in public;

– Share up to 30 grams or equivalent of legal cannabis and legal cannabis products with other adults;

– Cultivate up to 4 plants in their own residence (4 plants total per household); and

– Alter cannabis at home in order to prepare varying types of cannabis products (e.g., edibles) for personal use provided that no dangerous organic solvents are used in the process.

Something to know is that this 30g limit isn’t for all forms of cannabis. One gram of dried marijuana is equivalent to 5 g of fresh cannabis, 15g of edible product, 70g of liquid product, 0.25g of concentrates (solid or liquid), or 1 cannabis plant seed.

More specific regulations will depend on provincial governments. In Alberta for example, the legal age for consuming will be 18, and it will be illegal to smoke in cars, anywhere frequented by children, and tobacco restricted areas. But in Ontario, the legal age will be 19, and will be illegal to smoke anywhere outside of private property. However, the Ontario government along with municipalities have announced plans to open designated consumption areas for recreational use.

For those using medical marijuana, don’t worry. The medical cannabis system will continue to exist separately from recreational cannabis after this legislation comes into place. The government also intends to monitor those who are using medical marijuana after The Cannabis Act becomes law, to ensure patients are having reasonable access and regulation.

The Canadian government has also said that a maximum of four plants will be allowed total in a household anywhere on their property. However, if municipalities and provinces want to further regulate the limit, they can. To obtain the materials needed to start growing a plant, you must first purchase seeds from an official provincial/territorial/federal regulator.

MOST IMPORTANTLY, WHAT’S STILL ILLEGAL?

– Providing or selling cannabis to anyone under 18

– Using minors in any way to help sell, distribute, or produce cannabis

– Selling in a vending machine

– Moving cannabis across international borders

– Advertising/promotion using the depictions of persons, celebrities, characters, or animals

– Promotion through sponsorship, testimonials, or endorsements

– Promotion that includes false, misleading, or deceptive information

– Sale of non-medicinal cannabis before October 17, 2018

– Purchasing from an unauthorized retailer

Click here for a full list of the Government of Canada’s rules and regulations surrounding The Cannabis Act.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash