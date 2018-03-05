Listen Live

Everything Important from the 2018 Oscars

The 90th Annual Academy Awards

The 90th Academy Awards took place Sunday night and as always, there were some very noteworthy moments.

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who did a great job of addressing current events in his opening monologue…and offered winners an incentive to keep their speeches short and sweet.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph had a hilarious exchange before announcing the winner for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Frances McDormand asked all female nominees to sand with her in solidarity during her acceptance speech for Best Actress.

Best Picture
The Shape of Water 

Best Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay
Get Out

Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman

Best Original Song
“Remember Me” from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Best Animated Feature
Coco

Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

Best Documentary Short
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Best Documentary Feature
Icarus

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour

Best Film Editing
Dunkirk

Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049

Best Original Score
The Shape of Water

Best Live Action Short Film
The Silent Child

Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball

Best Sound Mixing
Dunkirk

Best Sound Editing
Dunkirk

Best Costume Design
Phantom Thread

Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049

Best Production Design
The Shape of Water

