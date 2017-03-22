Everyone Invited to Innisfil’s Canada 150 Info Session

Innisfil is looking for folks to help celebrate. An info session for interested participants for the Canada 150 Celebration in Innisfil being held Thursday evening at the Library’s Lakeshore branch, and it’s Wendy Ricciardi says they’re taking all comers.

That’s a lot of people… but what will they be doing?

The meeting will be held at the Innisfil IdeaLAB and Library at 967 Innisfil Beach Road, starting at 7:00 Thursday evening.