Essa Township woman stopped for impaired driving

A 22 year old Essa Township woman is facing charges after being pulled over in Alliston. The OPP Nottawasaga Detachment responded to a report of a possible impaired driver at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday driving westbound on Highway 89. After further investigation, officers determined the woman’s ability to operate the car was impaired by the consumption of alcohol and she was arrested and charged with:

Driving While Ability Impaired (Alcohol)

Driving with More than 80 mgs. of Alcohol in Blood

The accused was released from custody and will attend a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.