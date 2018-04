Essa Township woman stopped for impaired driving

A 22 year old Essa Township woman is facing charges after being pulled over in Alliston. The OPP Nottawasaga Detachment responded to a report of a possible impaired driver at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday driving westbound on Highway 89. After further investigation, officers determined the woman’s ability to operate the car was impaired by the consumption of alcohol and she was arrested and┬ácharged with:

Driving While Ability Impaired (Alcohol)

Driving with More than 80 mgs. of Alcohol in Blood

The accused was released from custody and will attend a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.