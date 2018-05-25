Essa Township man accused in several Break and Enters

A 37 year old Essa Township man will have a Bail Hearing today after being accused of being behind a string of break and enters. The Break and Enters occurred between February 21st and May 19th in Mono, Mulmur, Clearview and Springwater Townships. The residences were entered usually by forcing basement windows and once inside jewelry and cash were stolen. OPP executed a search warrant at a Oro addresses and seized evidence and stolen property involved in these events. The Essa Township man faces the following charges…

Nine counts of Break Enter and Theft

Nine counts of Fail to comply with Probation

One count of Possession of Stolen Property of a value of under $5000