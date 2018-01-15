Essa Mayor Has Federal Aspirations

Essa’s Mayor is pushing for party enrollment. Terry Dowdall’s Friday announcement that he’s taking a crack at federal politics means he is looking to sign up new members to the Conservative Party of Canada to vote him in as Conservative Candidate for Simcoe-Grey. The store owner turned Mayor and County Deputy Warden has until January 25th to sign up new members, and says he’s not only reaching out to potential members, but also connecting to current party members. Currently Conservative MP and once-party leader hopeful Kellie Leitch holds the riding.