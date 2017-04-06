Listen Live

Essa Man Charged In Sudbury Child Porn Investigation

Four Computers, External Drives, Seized From Home

By News

An Essa man has been charged in connection to a Child Pornography investigation began by the Greater Sudbury Police Service. The online undercover investigation lead to a search warrant at an Essa Township home Wednesday, where police claim to have seized four computers and external hard drives said to contain images of child sexual abuse. A 61-year-old man faces charges of Accessing, Possession of, and Making Available Child Pornography.

