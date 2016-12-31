Escalade Stolen From Tanger Outlet Mall

South Simcoe Police looking for a black, 2003 Cadillac Escalade reported stolen Friday morning from the parking lot at Tanger Outlet Mall. The owner parked it around 9:30am – near the H & M entrance. It was gone when she returned around 3:30pm. Security footage shows two men, driving a white Escalade, pulling up and taking off with it around 11:30am. The Ontario plates on the stolen vehicle read BHRK 729. the suspect Escalade has tinted windows, aluminun running boards, a stainless steel push bar and fog lights mounted on the front. Anyone with information on this theft or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the investigating officer, Constable Mike Kayser at 705-436-2141 ext 1412 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).