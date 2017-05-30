Listen Live

Errant Arrows Lead To Fine In Barrie

Aim a little off

By News

Bit of a strange one in Barrie’s east end. Police were called to Strabane Avenue Monday after a resident complained of arrows sticking out of the lawn in the backyard. It was not the first time for this, and a neighbour experiencing the same. It turns out a resident around the corner, on Melrose Avenue, practices archery in the backyard and now and then an arrow strays over fences and bushes. Due of the unsafe nature of such, a 30 year old man has been fined 490 dollars under the city’s Discharge Firearm bylaw.

photo: Andrea Williams via Flickr

