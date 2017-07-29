Listen Live

Emergency Crews Respond To Plane Crash On Georgian Bay

One Man Transported To Hospital

By News

West Parry Sound OPP say they responded to the scene of a plane crash Friday afternoon. Officials confirm that provincial police, Britt and Area Fire Department and Parry Sound Medical Services all responded at 2:42 yesterday, after reports of a downed aircraft on Georgian Bay. They say a small float plane went down during take off near Marjory Island. Luckily crews were able to rescue the pilot who was transported to hospital with only minor injuries. The Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate.

Related posts

New Options For Boat Trailer Parking In Orillia

Orillia OPP Looking For Pair Wanted In Vandalism Investigation

Purse Snatcher Wanted In Barrie

Speed A Factor In Killer Crash Near Sutton

Wayhome: Things You Need To Know (Or Have Forgotten)

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Two Downtown Barrie Stabbings Could Be Connected

Tottenham B&E Suspect Pried Open A Side Door

Counterfeit Currency Spent at The Blue Mountains