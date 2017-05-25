Listen Live

Ellen DeGeneres Returning to Stand-Up After 15 Years

...with a new Netflix comedy special

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Ellen DeGeneres is a very successful talk show host. But before she danced her way into he hearts of day-time TV viewers, she was a stand up comedian. She’s making a stand-up comeback courtesy of Netflix, of course.

DeGeneres and Netflix had an exchange on Twitter:

Netflix hasn’t officially released any statements about the special, but considering this will be Ellen’s first stand-up special since 2003, we can only assume the price was right.

(cover photo via celebrityabc flickr)

Related posts

Daredevil Plans to Dangle By her Teeth Over Niagara Falls

Where To Sit At the Rogers Centre to Catch a Home Run Ball

Watch: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Released

Look: Vanity Fair Releases Epic Star Wars Preview

Top Gun 2 is ‘Definitely Happening’

WATCH: Deadpool Interrupts Honest Trailer for ‘Logan’

Dude With ‘Sinister Hangover’ Convinces Dominoes to Deliver Him Pizza in Bed

“Charlie Bit My Finger” Video Is 10 Years Old

Peel Police Officer Plays Drums For A Band After A Noise Complaint