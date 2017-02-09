Electoral Reform…Is it a big deal?

When Justin Trudeau broke his campaign promise on reforming the electoral process, many people thought it wasn’t that big of a deal. The old system seemed to work pretty well for the last 150 years, so what’s the problem if, as Trudeau put it, there doesn’t seem to be an appetite for electoral reform in the country at this time?

Well, as it turns out, there may well in fact be a lot of interest in revising the old system. During the election campaign, Justin Trudeau said this would be the last election under the first-past-the-post election system and now activists want him to keep his promise.

A massive Facebook campaign has been launched and it looks like the idea to hold the Governemt accountable for this promise is starting to catch fire and beginning to go viral across the country. Now protests in various cities are being organized with the hopes of being able to get the Government to reverse their decision and stick to the original promise.

Will it work? Or, will the movement simply fizzle out? The great thing about democracy is that people have the chance to speak out on issues they feel are important to them, and in the coming weeks and months, we’ll find out just how much appetite there is to reform the process.