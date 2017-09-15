Elderly Collingwood Woman Seriously Hurt in Crash

An elderly woman was airlifted to Toronto hospital after a Clearview crash. Paramedics rushed out to County Road 91 at concession 3 around 8:30 Thursday night, with reports of a two vehicle crash. It’s said a vehicle pulled into the intersection, right into the path of a transport truck. A 79-year-old Collingwood woman suffered serious injuries. Police had the intersection closed to traffic well into the evening, since reopened.