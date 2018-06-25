Eddie Vedder’s Wife Trolls FLOTUS With “Yes We All Care. Y Don’t U?” Jacket

Last week, Melania Trump paid a visit to the US-Mexico border, where children had been separated from their families and detained under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” stance on immigration. The First Lady of the United States was sporting a $40 Zara jacket emblazoned with the phrase “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?”

Whether or not it was an intentional or, as President Trump stated, a shot at the Fake News Media, doesn’t really matter. It shouldn’t have happened.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has never been shy to make a political statement, from impaling a George W. Bush mask on a microphone in 2003 to his consistent criticism of the Trump administration. It was Vedder’s wife, Jill, who took the opportunity to take a shot at Melania Trump’s poor wardrobe choice.

Jill Vedder wore a jacket by Italian label Redemption during a Pearl Jam concert in Milan, Italy over the weekend. Vedder’s jacket, in direct response to Melania Trump’s, read “YES WE ALL CARE. Y-DON’T-U?”

YES WE ALL CARE. Y-DON'T-U.

Redemption took it even further, releasing a statement in support of the Vedders and Pearl Jam.

“Redemption stands with the Vedders and Pearl Jam in support of the refugee children that were ripped apart from their families as a direct result of the Trump administration’s immigration policies,” the statement read.