Listen Live

Eddie Vedder’s Wife Trolls FLOTUS With “Yes We All Care. Y Don’t U?” Jacket

At A Concert In Milan

By Entertainment

Last week, Melania Trump paid a visit to the US-Mexico border, where children had been separated from their families and detained under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” stance on immigration. The First Lady of the United States was sporting a $40 Zara jacket emblazoned with the phrase “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?”

Whether or not it was an intentional or, as President Trump stated, a shot at the Fake News Media, doesn’t really matter. It shouldn’t have happened.

 

Ok, pal.

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has never been shy to make a political statement, from impaling a George W. Bush mask on a microphone in 2003 to his consistent criticism of the Trump administration. It was Vedder’s wife, Jill, who took the opportunity to take a shot at Melania Trump’s poor wardrobe choice.

Jill Vedder wore a jacket by Italian label Redemption during a Pearl Jam concert in Milan, Italy over the weekend. Vedder’s jacket, in direct response to Melania Trump’s, read “YES WE ALL CARE. Y-DON’T-U?”

 

YES WE ALL CARE. Y-DON’T-U.

A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam) on

Redemption took it even further, releasing a statement in support of the Vedders and Pearl Jam.

“Redemption stands with the Vedders and Pearl Jam in support of the refugee children that were ripped apart from their families as a direct result of the Trump administration’s immigration policies,” the statement read.

Related posts

Brendan Dassey’s Appeal Denied By Supreme Court

WATCH: Oh Henry’s Brand New “Recreational Hunger” 4:25 Bar

Watch: Paul McCartney Shows James Corden Around Liverpool On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

First Pics of Linda Hamilton Returning as Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator 6’

See What’s Coming To Netflix In July

Three Dollar Movies Coming To Theaters This Summer

Watch: New Trailer For Creed II Released

Watch: Paul McCartney Sang At His Nephew’s Wedding

Listen: Chris Cornell’s Daughter Releases Their Prince Duet On Father’s Day