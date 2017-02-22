Eddie Van Halen Donates Guitars To Low Income Schools’ Music Programs

Somewhere out there, a kid is learning how to play guitar and has no idea the instrument used to belong to rock legend Eddie Van Halen.

Van Halen told CNN‘s John Vause in an interview on Tuesday that several years ago, he donated 75 guitars from his personal collection to the Mr Holland’s Opus Foundation, a charity that provides 1,800 instruments each year to low-income schools, which will give more than 10,000 children with a musical education.

Van Halen touted the importance of music education in schools, telling CNN “It’s a must, it has to be taught“.

(Feature image courtesy of Taylor Player on Flickr)