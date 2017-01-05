Easy Meal Prep Ideas to keep you on track with your New Year’s Resolutions

Let’s face it, it’s a lot more fun to eat pizza and fast food and its way easier, however… We’ve made goals for the New Year, and maybe the holidays put a little more on your waistline than you’re willing to admit. So, without further ado, here are some easy meal prep recipes that have been tested and are delicious and easy!

Pro Tip:

Go out to and buy a set of at least five containers so you can pack your lunches easily, also they’ll all be the same, so you know exactly which container is yours in your work fridge.

1. Greek Bowls (Averaging about 350 calories per serving)

These bowls go together super easily, they’re filling and super delicious!

What goes in it:

1 medium sized Grilled Chicken Breast (Marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt & pepper)

1 vine tomato

1 large cucumber

2/3 cup brown rice

2tbs Tzatzki

2. Taco Bowls (averaging about 400 calories per serving)

These bowls are super flavorful, you could eat this all week and not get tired of it, I promise!

What goes in it:

½ Cup ground chicken with onions and peppers and seasonings: Cumin, Chili flakes, garlic powder, salt pepper.

½ Cup quinoa with cucumber, tomato, mung beans and sunflower seeds

Topped with baby romaine and diced tomato and home-made avocado dressing

2 Tbsp Black Beans (Drained & rinsed)

Home-made avocado dressing:

1 avocado

1 clove garlic

olive oil

salt & pepper

Greek Yogurt

Lime juice

White vinegar

3. Fajita Bowls (Averaging about 300 calories per serving)

These bowls are great because they’re low calorie and because it’s just straight protein and veggies and they’re actually super filling !

What goes in it:

1 grilled chicken breast

2/3 cup cauliflower rice (Don’t know how to make cauliflower rice? Click HERE)

Low sodium Fajita seasoning

Peppers & onions

Top with diced tomato’s

4. Goat Cheese Lentil and Couscous Salad (Averaging about 250 calories)

This is super easy to throw together and if you want some more protein, a grilled chicken breast or some sunflower seeds would be really delicious in this!

What goes in it:

1/4 cup cooked lentils mixed with 1/2 cup cooked whole-wheat couscous

3/4 cup cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese