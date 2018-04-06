Listen Live

8th Annual Dancing with Easter Seals Stars 2018

  • April 6, 2018
  • Liberty North Ballroom

Our very own Jocelyn will be dancing in this year’s Dancing with Easter Seals Stars Barrie!

Help her to raise money for kids with physical disabilities. Your donation will help purchase mobility equipment or send a kid to camp.

Friday, April 6, 2018
Liberty North, 100 Caplan Avenue, Barrie
5:30 p.m.

Join Easter Seals and celebrate the 8th annual Dancing with Easter Seals Stars, the evening will sparkle with glitter and gold to help bring  awareness and support children with physical disabilities.

Some of the most-recognized local “stars” have been paired with professional dancers from Lakeside Dance Studio, and will compete to be crowned Best Dance Couple. True to the element of competition, celebrity judges, along with guests, will determine which dance team will be the winner of Barrie’s 8th Annual Dancing with Easter Seals Stars.

To complete the evening, dessert will be served, and the dance floor will be opened to guests.

Individual tickets are $160 or $1,200 for table of 8. Ticket includes, antipasto bar, dinner, dessert, cocktail drinks, beer, & wine throughout the evening. All alcohol included.

