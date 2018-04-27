East Gwillimbury theft suspect sought

Police are looking for your help in locating a man involved in a East Gwillimbury theft. At 5:00 p.m. Saturday March 17th the man attended the Blue Door Shelters – Porter Place located on Yonge Street in the Town. The victim had left his cell phone in the common room area. The suspect selected and concealed the item inside his pant pocket and then exited the room. If you have any details on this crime you’re being asked to contact Crime Stoppers.