Did you do it? Did you power down last night to mark Earth Hour? Alectra, the former PowerStream, says it saw a four per cent reduction in electricity use in the 15 communities it services, saving 112 megawatts of power – enough to supply 3404 average sized homes for 24 hours. The reductions in Simcoe County were:

Essa (Thornton) 16%

Bradford West Gwillimbury 7%

New Tecumseth 6.3%

Penetanguishene 4.5%

Barrie 1%