Early morning alarm for New Tecumseth firefighters.¬†Mulitple units battled flames in a storage building at The Club At Bond Head on on the 7th Line near 20th Sideroad. The call came in just before 4:30; flames were under control by 7 o’clock. Crews continue to watch for hotspots. Due to the amount of damage, the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.