Eagle-Eyed Officer Spots Unlicensed Driver in Midland

Midland Police say driving a car was the suspect’s first mistake. A Midland Police officer said on Friday they spotted a known unlicensed driver motoring around the east side of Midland. Police say the guy pulled into a driveway and tried to escape the law through the back yard, but police put the cuffs on him anyway. A search of the 46-year-old man allegedly turned up some drugs and stolen material, and now he’s facing a few charges including Trafficking.