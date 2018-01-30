E-Scams To Be Aware Of

Alectra is warning of a scam text some customers might get. The power utility says they have gotten reports of a text being sent, that claims you have a credit with Alectra that can be redeemed through an included link. Do not click the link. Alectra says it never sends credit alerts via text. Meanwhile, the OPP in Central Region had a scam delivered right into its inbox. Officers say a very official looking email claiming to be from Canada Post said a package delivery attempt was made, with a link for more information included. Police say the grammatical errors were the first mistake it was not legit. For more information, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.