DUI Only The Start of a Tay Man’s Problems

A Tay man is facing a slew of charges after a traffic stop. The OPP pulled a vehicle over on Highway 12 in Tay around 9:00 Monday night over a traffic violation, but say it took no time at all to determine the driver had been drinking. A quick police check revealed the man at the wheel had a suspended Driver’s Licence too, and officers add he had no insurance but some open liquor in the vehicle. He’s expected in Midland court early next month to answer to seven charges in total.