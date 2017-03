A late night drive-thru run has ended in criminal charges for one Alliston man. Just before midnight Sunday, a patrolling officer couldn’t help but notice the drive-thru attendant leaning out the window of an Alliston restaurant. Turns out, the worker was trying to get the driver’s attention, to move up to the window. Police checked up on the driver, and say now a 28-year-old Alliston man faces a DUI charge and a future court date.