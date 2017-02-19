DUI Charges Laid After Spree of Crashes in Downtown Barrie

Lots of damage done before police put the cuffs on a suspected drunk driver. Barrie Police say they got a few calls around suppertime Saturday, about a black pick up smashing up the downtown core. Officers say a truck struck a pedestrian at the five points, before hitting a parked car on Bayfield St. hard enough to write it off. The vehicle continued on Bayfield, before veering into oncoming traffic causing a head-on crash at Wellington Street. Both vehicles were heavily damaged. Two female occupants of the other vehicle suffered minor injury. The male pedestrian struck is in stable condition. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Severn, allegedly registered four times the legal limit once in police custody, and now faces a slew of charges.