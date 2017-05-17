Listen Live

DUI Charge Laid in Connection to Tottenham Crash

Police Claim Driver Struck Van Before Landing in Ditch

A young man faces Drunk Driving charges after a crash in the south of New Tecumseth. Paramedics rushed to Tottenham Road just off Highway 9 around 11:30 Tuesday evening, with reports of a two vehicle crash. Emergency responders found a coupe in the ditch and a minivan on the shoulder. Investigators claim the coupe veered into oncoming traffic, striking the van before landing in the ditch. The 21-year-old driver of the coupe was treated for minor injuries and charged criminally.

