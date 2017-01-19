DUI Charge Laid After Vehicle Goes Into Snow Bank

A young man is facing a few charges after police discovered him trying to dig his car out of the snow. The Midland Police Service arrived on the west side of town around 7:00 Wednesday evening, to find an 18-year-old trying to get the vehicle moving again, but police say they immediately noticed he was intoxicated. He was arrested on the spot, while police later received information the same lad was driving at speeds topping 100km/h in residential areas. He has a Dangerous Driving charge on top of the DUI, and will answer to both in Midland court in March.