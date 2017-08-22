Duffer Brothers Confirm A 3rd Season Of Stranger Things, Possible a 4th

The Duffer Brothers recently sat down with Vulture for an interview in which the two men discussed the making of an enormously popular TV show, as well as a few details concerning the future of Hawkins, Indiana.

Nearing the end of the article, the duo made clear that they have plans to move onto a third season of Stranger Things and are open to the possibility of a fourth. From the sounds of it, the two are hoping to keep the series short and sweet, which might be a smart move considering many shows tend to fizzle after the fourth season (with the exception of GoT).

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer told Vulture.

A post shared by Vulture (@vulture) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Matt Duffer also commented on the idea of the Stranger Things crew being a lot older by the time the show reaches a fourth season.

“We just have to keep adjusting the story,” he said. “Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

Read the full interview here.