Duffer Brothers Confirm A 3rd Season Of Stranger Things, Possible a 4th
Expect More After This Coming Season
The Duffer Brothers recently sat down with Vulture for an interview in which the two men discussed the making of an enormously popular TV show, as well as a few details concerning the future of Hawkins, Indiana.
Nearing the end of the article, the duo made clear that they have plans to move onto a third season of Stranger Things and are open to the possibility of a fourth. From the sounds of it, the two are hoping to keep the series short and sweet, which might be a smart move considering many shows tend to fizzle after the fourth season (with the exception of GoT).
“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer told Vulture.
Matt Duffer also commented on the idea of the Stranger Things crew being a lot older by the time the show reaches a fourth season.
“We just have to keep adjusting the story,” he said. “Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”
Read the full interview here.