Duckworth Street In Barrie On Top 10 List Of Worst Roads In Ontario

CAA has crunched the numbers and put together its list of Worst Roads in Ontario in 2017 – a list compiled from submissions passed on by drivers. This year, Burlington Street East in Hamilton tops the list. It has appeared annually on CAA’s Worst Roads list since 2009, but this is the first time it claimed the top position. Last year’s number one road, County Road 49 in Prince Edward County remains on the Top 10, at number ten. Roads in Ottawa, Toronto, Sudbury, St. Catharines, Timmins and Barrie round out this year’s Top 10.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads of 2017

Rank Road Name Municipality 1. Burlington Street East Hamilton 2. Dufferin Street Toronto 3. Lorne Street Sudbury 4. Maley Drive Sudbury 5. Queenston Street St. Catharines 6. Algonquin Boulevard West Timmins 7. Hunt Club Road Ottawa 8. TIE Carling Avenue/Duckworth Street Ottawa / Barrie 9. TIE Algonquin Boulevard East / Yonge Street Timmins / Toronto 10. County Road 49 Prince Edward County

Central: Top 5 Roads – includes Bruce County, Dufferin County, Grey County, Muskoka District Municipality and Simcoe County