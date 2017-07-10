Drunk or Suspended Driving Charges Laid Through South Simcoe

A busy weekend for South Simcoe Police’s Traffic Unit. It started just before noon Friday, when a concerned citizen called the cops about a possibly impared driver. Police tracked down the suspect vehicle along 10th Sideroad, claiming the driver reeked of booze. A 35-year-old Bradford man charged there. Then, around 1:30 Saturday morning, another call from a concerned citizen led to another failed breathalyser test, where police say a 41-year-old man was charged. Meanwhile, officers laid two Driving Under Suspension charges over the weekend. A loud muffler on one vehicle had police running the plate number through the Bat-computer around 10:00 Friday night, and that’s when a 42-year-old woman from Elora was hit with a Driving under Suspension charge, while a Whitby man faces the same charge after police stopped him for Speeding through Bradford.