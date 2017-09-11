Drunk Driving Suspect Fell Out of His Ride

They say a drunk driver fell out of a vehicle. Around 10:00 Friday night, witnesses told police they say a pickup truck hit an electrical box on Northwood Court in Oro Medonte before taking off. The same vehicle was spotted off to the side of the road on Line 2 a few moments later, with damage to the front end. A passerby approached the vehicle, claiming that’s when the driver door opened, and a man fell out of the vehicle. A 20-year-old Grey Highlands man is facing a DUI charge, with a 90-day license suspension too.